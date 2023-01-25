DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – On this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, you can get cozy and get fed all in one place. At The Billy Motel, you can go straight from your room, into Ish Kitchen, where they’re serving up an international menu here in the Mountain State.

The restaurant has set out to bring something new to the region, Owner Joy Malinowski spent 40 years in hospitality in Philadelphia where she was exposed to many different global cuisines and wanted to incorporate that when opening a restaurant.

Malinowski said “It’d be really lovely, to be able to do a small plates menu with food from around the world. We realized we were putting our own spin on things, and we would say if something was like, Vietnamese-ish, and I was like Oh My God, we have to call it Ish.”

ISH KITCHEN BAR (WBOY image)

Malinowski bought the motel and restaurant in 2015 and set out to make it as eco-friendly as possible. Integrating many new and environmentally friendly appliances and taking steps to do her part in nurturing and preserving the area.

“I’d rather be, as they say, part of the solution, than the problem. You know, we kind of have it all here and why not try to protect it all?” said Malinowski.

The Ish is just miles from Blackwater Falls, and near Thomas giving tourists plenty of things to do around the area while also taking in a hot meal at the restaurant.

Malinowski said, “So it invites a really particular type of guest that I love seeing come to this area, they’re enjoying White Grass, The Purple Fiddle, all of the restaurants, it’s just a different mindset.”

The restaurant, which is located at 1080 Appalachian Hwy in Davis, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Their bar is open every day from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the exception of Friday and Saturday when it is open until midnight.

For more information on The Billy Motel and Ish Kitchen, you can contact them at (304)-851-6125, on their Facebook page, or website.