ROCK CAVE, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve been looking for some good old fashion comfort cooking like grandma used to make, the answer is The Gaines Diner in Rock Cave, Upshur County.

Owner Amy Wilson describes the restaurant as “a small country diner in the middle of nowhere,” and she’s certainly not kidding as it sits 30 minutes south of Buckhannon.

The Gaines Diner was built by Wilson’s uncle for the previous owner who was also a lifelong friend. After her friend’s passing last year, Wilson reopened the diner this August to give its loyal customers everything but the kitchen sink.

“We have everything, more or less. Portion size, you’re not going to go away hungry—if you do, it’s your own fault. Price wise, my prices are low. I only accept cash. We have all kinds of desserts, I mean, homemade dessert. Where you going to get a homemade pie, come on,” said Wilson in an interview with 12 News.

The all american burger. A close up of the gaines burger. An apple pie with a side of vanilla ice cream and a strip of bacon topped with caramel drizzle. The half-meatloaf special with a side of homemade mashed potatoes

Pies are one of the most notable menu items as customers never seem to be too full for dessert. Burgers severed on sourdough bread, homemade mashed potatoes and the revolving daily specials are just a few more delicacies that keep regulars coming back.

Opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day out of the week, Wilson has turned her dream into a lifestyle all while keeping customers happy and full.

“It is hard business to do, but it’s a passion of mine. It’s something I love, something I’ve dreamed to do, and I really wanted to give back to the community, cause there’s not much in this area,” said Wilson.

You can keep up with The Gaines Diner’s daily specials on its’ Facebook page.