Restaurant Road Trip: The Grape Leaf

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – “Being open to trying new flavors and it’s not particularly spicy, it’s not particularly hot, it’s just full of flavor,” said Heather Rockwell Owner of the Grape Leaf.

The Grape Leaf opened it’s doors on Adams Street in Fairmont offers residents of Fairmont an authentic taste of Mediterranean cuisine.

“Fairmont could really use diversity in food. Adding ethnic food and middle eastern food was a great option for Fairmont.”

Heather and her husband Naser Albalwi said it’s important to bring Mediterranean food to the Friendly City.

“My husband Nasar is from the Middle East. He’s from Jordan in Saudi Arabia and he’s always loved to cook and we’ve always loved to dine. It just made sense to us.”

From falafel to hummus and baba ghanoush, the restaurant serves unique dishes that aren’t found in very many other local eateries.

While many of the dishes sound foreign — and they are —the owners say they’re made with local fresh ingredients.

“We use local ingredients, their fresh, their healthy, we use olive oil which is a great antioxidant. Great ingredients.”

Rockwell’s favorite dish, though, is what gave the restaurant its name: An appetizer platter wrapped in grape leaves.

She assured that customers will leave full and happy.

The Grape Leaf Cafe is located at 236 Adams St. and is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here, or call 304-534-8026.