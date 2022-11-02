WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we take you to Marion County for a cup of coffee that will get you into your morning groove. The Groove coffee shop in White Hall serves up its drinks with quality as the focus of every brew.

“That’s something that’s not done at the big Starbucks and the Dunkin’ Donuts,” Taylor McCartney, owner of The Groove coffee shop, said.

McCartney has always been a coffee and tea lover and felt the area was lacking a local shop – so the Groove opened up in March of 2022. The Fairmont native only uses local beans from Stone Tower Brews to support her community and get some of the best products for her customers.

“I trust Stone Tower and what they do. They go to the different countries, they source it. I trust them and their knowledge,” McCartney said.

McCartney making an espresso shot (WBOY Image)

She also only carries one brand of syrup, “Holy Kakow” from Portland Oregon for similar reasons.

“I found this brand. I fell in love with them. I liked that it was small batch made and I think their ingredients and their quality is top notch,” she said.

The place got its name from McCartney’s love of record collecting and because “coffee gets you grooving.”

For those who might not know what to get when they come in McCartney always recommends “the beast of burden” made with vanilla honey and cinnamon flavors named after the Rolling Stones hit song.

(WBOY image)

“I think it’s something special about coming to a local coffee shop and seeing the same person every day and just getting that experience as well as a great cup of coffee is important to me,” McCartney said about a morning trip for a cup of fresh joe.

You can find The Groove at 9 Middletown Road in White Hall open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.