SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — There are seemingly endless outdoor adventures available all year at Snowshoe Mountain including skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking. No matter where your adventure takes you, the Junction Ale House is a great place to have in mind when you’re looking to refuel.

“When people come up to Snowshoe, mostly everybody has The Junction Ale House on their list they’re going to go to at some point in their stay,” beverage manager Kirby Smith said.

The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Waldson Ozorio, who has previously cooked for multiple United States presidents. He recommends people who are going there for the first time to get the burger.

The Junction Ale House burger (WBOY – Image) The Junction Ale House burger (WBOY – Image)

“It’s my favorite. We just switched meats over for the burgers,” Ozorio said. “It’s really nice and tall. The flavor [and] all the meat is coming from West Virginia.”

General Manager Jay Blair agrees with Ozorio and said that “you can’t go wrong with the burger.”

“We have the biggest single patty burgers in Pocahontas County, it’s delicious,” Blair said. “One of the things that stands out is like our fried green tomatoes, we try to represent Appalachia with that.”

Some of the items on the menu are seasonal. 12 News reporter Riley Holsinger tried and enjoyed the BLT three cheeseburger, fried green tomatoes, six-ounce filet and teriyaki glazed salmon. The Junction Ale House doesn’t only focus on food though as it also carries a selection of beers from across the state.

The Junction Ale House fried green tomatoes (WBOY – Image)

The Junction Ale House Salmon (WBOY – Image)

The Junction Ale House beer (WBOY – Image)

Maker’s Mark Snowshoe Reserve (WBOY – Image)

The Junction Ale House filet (WBOY – Image)

“All of the beers on draft are West Virginia brewed and are all craft beers from West Virginia,” Smith said. “We also have a unique opportunity that we have created with Maker’s Mark that we went in and created a partnership with them in making our own Snowshoe Maker’s Mark reserve.”

As one may expect with any ski resort, The Junction Ale House’s busiest season is during the winter. However, employees say you can always expect a relaxing environment to go along with some great food and seating locations.

“We do the best that we can to make Junction the jewel of the mountain,” Blair said.

The restaurant can be found in Snowshoe’s village and is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Junction Ale House serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.