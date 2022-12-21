JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — An office typically isn’t a place where you would think you would get a bite to eat, but this restaurant in Jane Lew is! Welcome to The Office Bar & Grill. Formerly of Weston, owner Lynn Paxson saw an opportunity to move her restaurant to its current location and upgrade it with more space.

The Office Bar & Grill is located in Jane Lew – WBOY IMAGE

It’s just something I’ve wanted to do. An opportunity opened and then this opened down here. We were in town on Main Street in Weston but then this place came open so we jumped on it. Lynn Paxson – Owner of The Office Bar & Grill

Lynn Paxson Owner of The Office Bar & Grill – WBOY IMAGE

Their current spot in Jane Lew gets positive reviews. Not just because of its bigger space but also because of its location off of I-79 in the middle of Jane Lew. The current location also offers two distinct rooms to eat with a dining room in the main entrance and a bar where one can have a beer, both with a friendly atmosphere.

Bar -WBOY IMAGE Bar – WBOY IMAGE Dining Room – WBOY IMAGE

The location of The Office in Jane Lew – WBOY IMAGE

But why is it called “The Office”?

Whenever the girlfriends and I would go out, [we’d say] ‘We’re still at the office.’ We’re not really at the office but we’re out at the office. It’s just from a girl’s night out working at the office. Lynn Paxson -Owner of The Office Bar & Grill

Salads on the menu Sandwiches on the menu Appetizers

The menu has food that you would typically find at a bar & grill. Two of the popular items on the menu are steak hoagies and chicken or steak quesadillas. These items can both have almost anything put on them. There are also appetizers such as onion petals, mozzarella sticks and spicy cheese curds. There are plans of expanding the menu come the new year with new specials as well as potentially serving breakfast once fully staffed.

A Philly Hoagie with fries Mozzarella sticks, fries, & onion petals all part of an appetizer platter. Chicken Salad

Additional future plans for the restaurant include adding additional outdoor seating as well as a place for cornhole during the summer.

Location of where cornhole may be played outside of the bar on the side of the building during the summer. – WBOY IMAGE

The Office Bar & Grill can be found at 5898 Main Street in Jane Lew. They are open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They can also be found on Facebook.