Restaurant Road Trip: The Pizza Place finds alternative ways to serve customers during COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Local restaurants are thinking outside of the box to find different alternatives to better serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just a few months ago, The Pizza Place in Morgantown and others like it, had a revolving door of customers coming in to eat and support the business.

“With the pandemic we definitely had a big hit on our in-store business,” explained Co-Owner Michael Scottodiluzio.

With WVU students being gone for the remainder of the semester, the Scottodiluzio brothers said everything has changed. This hit forced them to think of alternative ways they could service the community, while staying safe and keeping locals safe as well.

One way the brothers planned to do that is by offering a no-contact ordering system. Customers can call in to place and pay for their order before the food is delivered to their doorstep.

“We text or email them a copy of their receipt and once we get to their house, we leave the food on their porch or table, ring the doorbell then we leave,” described Scottodiluzio.

The restaurant is also expanding the area they service by starting delivery routes to housing developments outside of their normal area.

“What we’re doing right now were doing two communities a week and were doing that every other week,” described Scottodiluzio. “People will call in a day in advance place their order for the bulk delivery and then well go cater pretty much to an entire community the next day.”

He also added that customers are still able to come to the shop and place an in-person order.

Scottodiluzio stated that to show appreciation to their customers, they are offering free in-house delivery Friday-Sunday and normal delivery through a third-party Monday-Thursday.

“What we’ve been doing when someone comes in to place their order, we tell them to go out to their car and wait, then we bring the food out to them,” said Scottodiluzio.

The Scottodiluzio brothers hope the community will continue to support them and other local restaurants during this time.