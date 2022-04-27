WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – If you find yourself in Webster Springs craving some good food and great company, check out this mom-and-pop soup and sandwich shop that is serving up some enticing eats.

The Reuben (WBOY image)

“They are panini style type sandwiches. We don’t have any deep-fried foods at all, and we serve beer and wine with it,” said owner Bryan Moore

Customers (WBOY image)

In such a small town, you don’t have a lot of options when it comes to different foods, but residents say that The Springs brings something that most other places don’t have.

(WBOY image)

Customer Mark Barnette said, “I love the way they make their sandwiches, I love the atmosphere, it’s very unique, especially in our little neck of the woods. It brings something a little bit different.”

The Sycamore (WBOY image)

When you bite into a sandwich here, you know that you are biting into a piece of Webster County as each sandwich has an interesting background on how it got its name.

“We decided we would kind of try to keep everything Webster County. So, The Highlander, which is named for the Highlander basketball team, they were the state champion basketball team so we did a sandwich for them. We have The Rimfire, which was named for Rimfire Hamrick who was a local legend around here back in the early part of the 20th century,” said Moore.

Wall of art (WBOY image)

The food isn’t the only cool thing about The Springs. They hold trivia nights throughout the year, have a local artist come to teach classes on occasion, and even sell artwork created by artists from around the region.

The Springs Soup & Sandwich has been open for about three and a half years, serving the residents of Webster County. It is located at 86 N Main St. in Webster Springs. You can find them on Facebook, or by calling 304-689-0622, or 304-300-0944.