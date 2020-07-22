Restaurant Road Trip: The Sweet Spot Bakery & Cafe expands to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A donut shop and bakery that opened up last year in Shinnston is now expanding its operation into Clarksburg, despite the challenges that many businesses are facing during the pandemic.

In November of last year, we sat down with the husband and wife team of Kelli and Levi Henderson, owners of The Sweet Spot Bakery & Cafe in Shinnston.

“I jokingly said, ‘Man, I’d like to own a bakery,” and now here we are, five years later,” Kelli said in an interview with 12 News last year.

Now, nearly a full year into the realization of that dream, Kelli and Levi are now the proud owners of two bakeries.

“It’s been super busy and we’re happy that the drive through is doing pretty good, it seems to be pretty fast and smooth sailing,” Levi said.

Brittany Meadows is an employee at The Sweet Spot’s brand new Clarksburg location, that’s complete with a new drive-thru. She says the addition is perfect for those who want to stay socially distant during the pandemic.

“It benefits them because they don’t have to walk in and they don’t have to worry about the germs and everything that’s going around,” Meadows said. “They get in, they get out. The drive-thru has been great. It’s amazing.”

Even though the location is new, customers can still expect to get the same great donuts, pepperoni rolls and coffee they’ve come to expect from the original The Sweet Spot in shinnston.

“The most popular sellers are the maple with bacon donut, the fruity pebble donut, people really like the specialty donuts,” Meadows said.

Both customers and employees agree, Kelli and Levi’s dedication to their work and love for the bakery has been an inspiration during the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“They draw people in because they are so friendly,” Meadows said. “It’s not even about the money for them, they put their heart and soul into this business. They love it.”

The Clarksburg location is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The number to call ahead for pre-orders is (304) 969-9556.

The Shinnston location is open Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The number for that location is (304) 592-0055.