Restaurant Road Trip: The Sweet Spot Bakery & Cafe

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip takes us to Shinnston, to visit a new bakery that’s sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

The idea for The Sweet Spot Bakery & Cafe in Shinnston as just a simple conversation between then newlyweds Kelli and Levi Henderson.

“I jokingly said, ‘Man, I’d like to own a bakery,’ and here we are, five years later, we have a bakery,” Kelli said.

The Sweet Spot offers hungry customers 28 varieties of freshly made donuts every day, seven days a week, along with hot, fresh pepperoni rolls, a full coffee bar and homemade cinnamon rolls.

Making the donuts is a 12-hour process that begins the night before.

“So we mix the flour up, put the water, then we make the dough,” Levi said. “We let it proof for about an hour and then we flatten it out on the machine. It rolls through the machine cuts all the shapes. and then we take it from the shapes and put it on trays, ut it in the proofer, let it proof. We fry them and then after we fry them, we dip them, then put them on display.”

“I just see that there’s more flavor,” Kelli said. “There’s more something to it. People want to come to have something unique, something different and I think we offer that with it being homemade.

Unique donut flavors like maple bacon, apple pie filled and smores separates The Sweet Spot from your run-of-the mill chain donut shop, something that the Hendersons say gives customers another reason to make the trip to Shinnston.

“So we just wanted to be unique,” Kelli said. “Something that Dunkin Donuts didn’t have, something that people would be like, ‘Hey. I want to drive to get that doughnut.”

So far, the Hendersons said that the customer response has been nothing short of sweet, but the opportunity to run a business as a husband and wife team, is even sweeter.

“The faults that I have she picks me up on, the faults she has I pick her up on, so it couldn’t run better by myself, so it’s better as a team,” Levi said.