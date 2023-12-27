BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tim’s Log Cabin Grill and Catering is a food truck unlike any other.

Feast your eyes on this feast: Tim’s Log Cabin has a little bit of everything!

Serving a variety of fan-favorite foods, you can’t help but get a few things off the menu, but as owner Tim Hanlin stated, it isn’t only the food that will catch your attention.

“It sticks out to everybody, you know, I’m driving downtown, and everybody knows you by name pretty much now. I can’t even go to Sam’s Club now without somebody wanting to talk about food, you know,” said Hanlin.

Tim’s lifelong dream of cooking full time was inspired by both his mom and grandma who taught him how to make some of his very own menu items. That family-oriented mindset has stuck with Tim as he aims to serve rural communities, though he does travel all over North-Central West Virginia.

Be warned, though, when you see that log cabin coming your way, it’ll be hard to make just one choice.

Onion rings Street corn Pizza logs Wings in Tim’s signature sauce Hero sandwhich Buffalo chicken sandwich Visuals of a few of Tim’s Log Cabin’s menu items.

“We have such a huge menu, I think that’s why we stand out from all the other food trucks. We take care of the kids, we have kids meals. Entrees, there’s probably eight or ten entrees on our menu. We have appetizers, we have fries, we have onion rings. We have a huge variety and we’ve been doing a lot of Christmas and holiday parties this season,” said Hanlin.

Beyond all the delicious things you see here, Tim’s Log Cabin Grill and Catering also offers pulled pork sandwiches, Philly cheese steaks and free ice pops for the kids.

On top of all that, once you try Tim’s signature sauce, you’re going to want to take it home. Luckily, he sells that too!

You can keep up with where Tim’s Log Cabin Grill and Catering is rolling through next on its Facebook page.