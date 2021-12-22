Restaurant Road Trip: Tokyo Thai Sushi & Hibachi

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — At Clarksburg’s newest Asian restaurant, Tokyo Thai Sushi and Hibachi, balance is everything. From the menu to the atmosphere when diners walk in, manager Dan Widagdo makes sure that everything feels just right.

Tokyo offers a large menu with lots of options for customers.

“We want to make it look like a combination of fine dining and casual setting,” he said.

As the restaurant name implies, the menu at Tokyo covers a few territories. The cuisine expands over a few Asian countries, from sushi to noodle dishes to meats off the hibachi grill. Despite the large offering, Widagdo said that people have already started to gravitate to some dishes over others.

“Mostly, what I see is hibachi,” said Widagdo. “Combination of hibachi choice of shrimp, steak and chicken. And one of our favorites is the yum yum roll from our sushi bar.”

Tokyo opened its doors in late November and Widagdo said he had already been happy with the level of success so far. Of course, he was quick to add that he was looking forward to improving over the next stretch after opening.

Hibachi steak and shrimp with noodles (WBOY image)

Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi (WBOY image)

Sushi and lobster tail (WBOY image)

