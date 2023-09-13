CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Toni’s Ice Cream has been a staple in the Clarksburg-Adamston area since 1965, and more than 50 years later the shop is still satisfying Harrison County’s sweet tooth.

Toni’s Ice Cream in Adamston near Clarksburg. (WBOY image)

After a brief closure, Toni’s Ice Cream reopened earlier this year under new management. Its new owners, brothers Aaron and Adam Barberio and their friend, Paul Howe, were happy to be able to give back to the community and bring Toni’s back to the people.

“I came here as a kid [after playing] Little League Baseball,” Aaron said. “We’d come here after games and get ice cream and stuff like that.”

To this day, Toni’s is still a popular post-game stop for local sporting events, with fan-favorite classics like its black raspberry soft serve ice cream or its Italian-style hotdogs; hot or cold you can find something tasty to munch on at Toni’s.

Black raspberry ice cream cone at Toni’s Ice Cream (WBOY image) Italian style hotdogs at Toni’s Ice Cream (WBOY image)

Barberio said that when he and his co-owners were presented with the opportunity to buy Toni’s, they knew they couldn’t pass up the chance to bring it back.

Bucco enjoying his pup cup at Toni’s Ice Cream in Clarksburg (WBOY image)

“It’s an iconic place,” Barberio said. “We’ve had tremendous support [with] the community and we’re excited for what’s to come in the future.”

While the weather is still warm, you might as well take your dog with you to enjoy a pup cup, just like Bucco.

You can find Toni’s Ice Cream at 1700 W. Pike St. and it’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.