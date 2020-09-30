Restaurant Road Trip: Top Dog Diner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For this week’s stop on our Restaurant Road Trip, we headed to the Top Dog Diner in Clarksburg, where you can grab a hot dog, fries, and a new sectional sofa; all in one stop.

“We’re not trying to outdo anybody, we want people to come in and feel comfortable,” employee December Carpenter said. “Feel like they get a taste of home with our food.”

Top Dog Diner opened in May, right after the governor lifted COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and shared its space with a furniture outlet; a unique draw that’s been a perfect situation for the Wamsley family.

“We are a locally owned family business and we do try to keep our prices on the low range because growing up we do come from a huge family, and trying to find a good local place to eat was hard because the prices would be outrageous and we’d have too many people with us.,” co-owner Colby Wamsley said. “So we try to keep this family-friendly and the prices low.”

Customers explained that Top Dog’s food is excellent, offering various customizable hot dogs, with owner David Wamsley’s famous homemade chili sauce as the most popular topping.

“It is my dad’s homemade chili sauce, he home makes it every week,” Wamsley said. “We have hot and mild sauce. And then we also do Philly steaks. Those are popular as well. You can put mushrooms, onions, peppers; anything you’d like.

While the delicious food, that is never frozen and always made-from-scratch, certainly has people coming back for more, the Wamsley family stated that Top Dog’s unbelievably low-prices and friendly atmosphere makes it a family favorite destination.

“We like the family atmosphere and we want to be able to feed the community for a decent price, because things are tough right now,” Carpenter said.

Top Dog Diner is running a special through October for kid’s meals, including a hot dog or grilled cheese, fries, and a drink for $2.50. The diner also serves breakfast on Saturday mornings featuring an all-you-can-eat pancake special for just $5.

Top Dog Diner is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays breakfast begins at 8 a.m. is served all day until 7 p.m.

The diner is located at 125 Buckhannon Pike in Clarksburg.