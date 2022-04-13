REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – A new ice cream spot is open for its second season in Preston County. Udders in Reedsville is serving up soft serve just off Dogtown Road.

Always on the menu are the classic flavors of chocolate, vanilla and fan favorite black raspberry. This year, Udders is changing things up and offering a fourth and new flavor every week.

“There’s something different. There’s something for everyone, and it kind of sets us apart from other ice cream operations,” said Erica Manor, Udders manager and co-owner.

Their most popular items are their sundaes or, as staff refer to them, “Cow Pattie’s” and “Heifers.”

“They’re a really large bowl of ice cream full of different varieties of toppings which is really delicious,” Manor said.

Also popular are their milkshakes that come in fun flavors like blue raspberry and pina colada.

In only their second season open, Udders has been seeing a steady crowd since mid-March and plans to stay open until October.

“As it continues to get better and warmer throughout the day, we are hopeful that our customers will come out and enjoy some ice cream,” Manor said.

You can find Udders at 59 CR RD in Reedsville or, if you have trouble finding it, at 39.48176° N, 79.79864° W. They are open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.