Restaurant Road Trip: Village Butcher and Market

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – You can never go wrong with the classic deli sandwich for lunch, but Village Butcher and Market in Morgantown is looking to elevate people’s palates.

Steak sandwich from Village Butcher and Market (WBOY Image)

“If you’re looking for a quality sandwich with quality ingredients, that’s fresh and refreshing at the same time just come try us,” said Anthony Straface, Owner Village Butcher and Market. ”I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.”

Straface opened Village Butcher and Market in July. He said his idea to open came from his passion for food and his displeasure with low quality products at the grocery store.

The sandwich menu seems familiar with the typical steak, Italian and turkey, but they’re made with anything but typical ingredients.

“We don’t buy jars of things and slap it on a sandwich. We get fresh ingredients to make things to put on the sand which,” Straface said.

Sandwich menu at Village Butcher and Market (WBOY Image)

But what really elevates the sandwiches is the fresh, locally made bread that comes from D’Annunzio’s in Clarksburg and Bread Works in Pittsburgh.

The fresh, never frozen meats often come from local farms like ones in Preston County. But they don’t just stop at deli sandwiches. They also offer high quality hamburgers made with Wagyu beef or a butcher blend of meat.

Meat Case at Village Butcher and Market (WBOY Image)

Second meat case at Village Butcher and Market (WBOY Image)

Even if you’re not looking for a sandwich, the restaurant is also a butcher with fresh high-end steaks and meats.

“People appreciate the higher quality things I carry. They’re not afraid to try something new, things that they may not be able to find or see in the grocery store,” Straface said. “If you’re looking for a good quality piece of meat and not afraid to spend a couple of extra dollars, this is defiantly the place to come.”

Village Butcher and Market in Morgantown (WBOY Image)

The butcher and market hours:

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food service hours:

Monday – Wednesday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday 11 p.m. – 8 p.m.

You can find the Village Butcher and Market in The Glass Factory Plaza at 3345 University Ave Suite 4, in Morgantown.