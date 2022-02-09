Restaurant Road Trip: Von Blaze

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Located in the heart of downtown Morgantown is Von Blaze. Many may know it as a food truck, however, just at the start of 2022, the husband and wife team who owns the truck decided to put down some more permanent roots and opened a storefront.

“We wanted to do something that was kind of accessible to everyone, but still a little bit higher-end, and we thought that sandwiches kind of fit that niche a little bit,” explained Christopher McDonald, who is the chef and co-owner of Von Blaze with his wife, April.

VON BLAZE OWNERS AND GUEST (WBOY image)

This is not your ordinary sandwich shop. McDonald said the quality of their ingredients is what sets them apart from other sandwich shops in the area. “We make everything in house; we smoke all our meats in house, make all our sauces in house. Everything is made here.”

VON BLAZE COOKING (WBOY image)

Aiming for a middle ground between the bustling college scene and fine dining, McDonald hopes that this a place that people can get the same experience whether they come for a date night or just a quick bite to eat while running errands.

VON BLAZE DINING (WBOY image)

“We try to do some kind of unique sandwiches here, things not readily available everywhere else, and if it is kind of readily available, we try to put our own spin on it,” says McDonald.

McDonald suggests trying whatever the special may be on the day you visit, because these items are not always on the menu and won’t be available all the time.

VON BLAZE BURGER (WBOY image)

Von Blaze is located at 1 Wall Street in Morgantown and is currently open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with online ordering to be available on their website shortly. You can find their menu on there website or Facebook.