Restaurant Road Trip: Walzzy’s Hot Dogs revisited during COVID-19 outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Walzzy’s Hot Dogs had first opened on September 24 and was an instant success, but now, less than a year later, like many restaurants, are struggling to get by like it used to, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why despite first visiting in December 2019, WBOY returned to Walzzy’s to see how it is fairing during the pandemic.

“Business has slowed down,” Shari Taylor said. “Some days I would say at least half — on an average day, sometimes a little more than that. But we appreciate it, we’re keeping the doors open, as long as we have business, we’re going to be here.”

The family-owned restaurant is owned and operated by Shari Taylor, her husband Scott, sister Jerri Walls and nephew Jason Walls. Sheri works in the front of the restaurant and her husband is the chef in the back.

Taylor said they have not had to lay any of their staff of, however, they have had to get creative with the hours they can work to make sure everyone can remain on the schedule.

In one case, she said, they had to get especially creative to help keep an employee who started right before the crisis.

“Chris, as I call him the ‘Hot Dog Guy’, started with us three days before we had to go to takeout only and he is a wonderful person so we’ve been using him to do our outside advertising, being our hotdog, mustard, ketchup, being our advertising on the weekends,” Taylor said.

Chris, ‘The Hot Dog Guy’ at work

Walzzy’s is still offering the full menu consisting of hotdogs, sandwiches, comfort food, and they are still maki daily specials like Scott’s orange maple glazed chicken sandwich with smoked provolone and maple bourbon candied bacon.

Scott Taylor making the orange maple glazed chicken sandwich with smoked provolone and maple bourbon candied bacon

A lot has changed though, Taylor said, for example, what was once her dessert station is now her sanitation station. During the initial trip to the restaurant, Taylor said she baked to relax, during the second visit she said the lack of a dessert station was indicative of the fact that she hasn’t had the time for relaxing lately.

She did explained that she got to bake some coconut and coconut cream Easter eggs that were a big hit and that made her feel better.

Another change in place at Walzzy’s nowadays is customers aren’t even allowed to get their own fountain drink as a precautionary measure. It is one of the many new safety measures.

“Actually we have tape 6 feet apart on our floor, we all have masks, they are worn and gloves are worn when we go out to any vehicle,” Taylor said. “When the customer comes in they stay behind the 6 feet line, if they come to the register we move 6 feet away, everything is washed and sanitized after each use, as well as the doors.”

Adapting to these changes in the first couple of weeks was “very stressful”, Taylor said, however, the decision to remain open was well-received by the public. Customers will come by or call and say thank you for being open and that makes it well worth it, she said

Despite all of the new rules and regulations, customers, have been supportive and for that Taylor is grateful.

“Here in Cheat Lake and in Mon County, we’ve had a lot of community support from other restaurants and families that come in and tell us that they’re picking a family restaurant and going to that restaurant every day and going to that restaurant,” Taylor said.

The restaurant will weather the storm, Taylor said, and proof that she believes that lies in the form of a sign on the restaurant’s door looking to hire a “frontline crew member”.

Walzzy’s hiring sign

“We’re confident that we’re going to get through this summer and we’re going to need a lot of help so yes we still will be hiring,” Taylor said.