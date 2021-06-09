Restaurant Road Trip: Weezer’s Hot Dog Shop

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Weezer’s Hot Dog Shop, which offers dine-in and carryout, has been open for about 11 months and, already, customers are raving.

The reason, owner, Lisa Raber, said they have been “very blessed” with community and customer support. The other reason is the food is, simply, delicious.

“We make fresh hot dog sauce every day and we have hot dogs with hot medium or mild sauce,” Raber said. “And we have homemade coleslaw. That was our great grandma’s recipe. We have pepperoni rolls, we have Frito pies and we have nacho pies. And, recently, we added some gourmet ice cream.”

Raber with a customer

Raber, her staff and a first-time customer

The name of the hot dog shop, its owner said, is in reference to the 1989 film Steel Magnolias featuring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts.

“I have a little niece that whenever she was born 14 years ago, she gave me the nickname Weezer, and it is stuck and all of our friends and family call me Weezer,” Raber said. “So, we thought that would be appropriate for the hot dog shop to be Weezer’s”.

Weezer’s, Raber said, has never had a customer complaint in 11 months it has been open. For that reason, it has gained several repeat customers.

The restaurant’s success, like any other, was never guaranteed. However, Raber’s case was a little trickier because she started the business with no experience, just a desire to try something new.

“I had absolutely no experience with any kind of food,” she said. “For 20-plus years, my sister and I have worked in healthcare and we were driving home from the small-town fair a couple of years ago and this building was for sale. And my husband said, ‘let’s open a hot dog shop’ and it just went from there. There was no dream of ever owning a hot dog shop. We didn’t have a hot dog sauce recipe and we knew nothing about running a business and we’ve just learned from trial and error and have done very well.”

Debbie Copeland sitting in Weezer’s on Wednesday

With her sister, Debbie Copeland, as her “go-to person” and a few employees, Raber has managed to create quite a buzz in Blacksville.

On Wednesday, June 9, lunch hour at the hot dog shop saw so many people coming into the restaurant that it was packed. It seemed that the second a person left, at least one more person would replace them.

If it’s your first time visiting the restaurant, Raber said she would recommend the following.

“I would recommend a hot dog and nachos to begin with and chocolate milk,” she said.

Father and daughter enjoying nachos, hot dogs and chocolate milk

If you’re interested in trying out her suggestion, or anything else on the menu, Raber highly encourages you to stop by.

“Our hours are Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” she said. “And we’re closed on Sundays.”

You can find Weezer’s Hot Dog Shop on Facebook to learn the latest about the restaurant. Its owner said they have a main focus, hot dogs, but they are always trying new things. In the winter they sold soups, for example.

“We’ve tossed around, maybe some ice cream because when we first started it was supposed to be a hot dog and ice cream shop. But, we’ve been blessed with hot dogs, so we haven’t felt the need to add ice cream. But, it’s not out of the question for the future — to turn it into an ice cream shop and a hot dog shop.”