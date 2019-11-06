Restaurant Road Trip: West Fork Eatery

WESTON, W.Va – The West Fork Eatery opened its doors in downtown Weston last month, and it’s already bringing something different to the food scene in Lewis County. Its location on a main intersection means there’s a lot of people who pass by, and they aim to have something for every one of their tastes.

“We have home fries, we have your typical American fare. You can get biscuits and gravy, you can get bacon and eggs, you can get your normal stuff here, but we try to accommodate a little bit more of your vegan options and just some stuff that may be a little harder to find, especially maybe in Weston,” said owner Anna Cardelli.

Cardelli brings some flavors from the West Coast to her restaurant, flavors she hopes will fit in to the local tastes, too. She said a downtown like Weston’s was the perfect place to bring the restaurant, and it’s a place she thinks is already growing.

“Weston has a fabulous historic downtown. This building is amazing, it’s cute. We’re definitely working on trying to revitalize the town, however it’s already kind of doing that on its own. You know, there’s a lot of stuff going on here, and it’s definitely up and coming, so we’re excited,” said Cardelli.

From the freshly-baked dutch babies, a German-style pancake with tasty toppings to a goat cheese burger, there’s new flavors on the menu that are already finding popularity with her customers.

“It’s our favorite. We eat here at least once a week, probably two or three times. It’s fabulous. Every single item is exquisite, really good, and it’s cheap, it’s not expensive!” said patron Peggy Smith.

The West Fork Eatery is on the corner of Second Street and Center Avenue in downtown Weston. It’s open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.