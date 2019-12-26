Restaurant Road Trip: Whitetail Crossing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four years ago, Ron and Sarabeth Blossner wanted to go out to dinner for barbecue and ended up buying a space where they could cook their own all the time.

Whitetail Crossing serves the favorite american dishes but with a personal touch on it. Everything on the menu is prepared in a smoker from hot dogs and hamburgers, to a rack of ribs to a meatloaf sandwich. Owner Rob Blossner, said he used to cook on the smoker at tailgates in Florida and it was something he wanted to bring back to West Virginia in his own restaurant.

“A little bit of everything came together and theres not a lot of places for barbecue. We didn’t realize how good some of the things would go over, like the blue cheese, smoked meatloaf, things that aren’t very popular here. But we just gave it a shot and said lets try it, you can always change it if it doesn’t work, but it seemed to work,” said Blossner.

Along with the preparation being different, everything made on the menu is homemade. Some of the dishes that have been successful are the barbecue, meatloaf, deluxe pizzas, homemade ranch and blue cheese.

Sarabeth and Ron both grew up in the area going to a high school together right where they set up shop. Most of their “regulars” are good friends they grew up with, and a couple of their employees have been there since the first day they opened. If only one thing came out of Whitetail crossing, they wanted it to have a family vibe, where everyone was welcome and will feel like a life long friend as well.

“We went to high school, in fact we went to school together. So we have all the same friends, and we call and say hey, come on out, all of our friends show up. It’s almost like a reunion all the time at work,” said Sarabeth Blossner.

The menu is growing with unique personalized dishes the owners, chefs, and bartenders all pitch in on. They recently came up with a “Pickled Pizza,” they said “you’ll have to try for yourself to judge.”

The restaurant is located at: 1562 Grafton Rd, Morgantown WV.