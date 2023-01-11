MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Barbeque is on the menu for this week’s Restaurant Road Trip destination. Since 2013, WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ has been offering a taste of Kansas City barbeque to the Morgantown area.

Owner Derrick Shanks is originally from Kansas City, which leaves an imprint on what his restaurant offers.

“Kind of a signature Kansas City barbeque thing is variety,” Shanks said. “They don’t just specialize in one type, it’s a variety of different kinds of meats so you feel like you can come in more than once a week and not have the same thing.”

Variety is exactly what you will find at his restaurant as well. WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ offers several different sides and kinds of meat such as chicken, pulled pork, sausage, sliced brisket and ribs. He also makes his own sauces.

WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ (WBOY – Image)

The meats there are slow roasted over a real fire, a process that Shanks says can take up to 12 hours to complete. Shanks also believes that the rub and wood blend that they use is what makes the food delicious.

Due to all of the different options that customers can choose from, Shanks recommends that you choose a platter so you can try many options.

“It gives you the chance to try it all,” Shanks said. “We try to do family platters and they can do kind of a bulk order for multiple people in one order, which would kind of be kind of a sampler and have different sides.”

WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ menu

WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ catering menu

12 News Reporter Riley Holsinger tried a three meat platter that included sausage, ribs and chicken to go along with baked beans, cheesy corn, French fries, pickles with onions and coleslaw.

Store Manager Tabitha Malone said they love when people leave feeling full because “it probably means that their day is going to be a little bit better because they ate some of our food.”

WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ (WBOY image)

WoodBurn is also available via DoorDash or GrubHub and offers catering, dine-in or pick-up orders.

The restaurant, which is located at 246 Cheat Road in Morgantown, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their hours will expand during the spring and throughout the summer.