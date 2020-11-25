Restaurant Road Trip: Wright Dawgs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright Dawgs in Fairmont is back in business under new ownership.

Owned for more than 15 years by Gary and Judy Wright, Wright Dawgs announced permanent closure in June due to the ongoing pandemic and other staffing issues.

Jason Cantoni, owner of Cantoni’s Pizza in Fairmont, and Matt Smith felt the community needed a place like Wright Dawgs and purchased the business in October.

“For us, it’s worth the risk, and the community support has just been amazing so far,” said Cantoni. “For (the Wright Family) to allow us to purchase their business, it meant a lot; it showed their respect for someone to keep their tradition going.”

Much of the menu remains the same with burgers, fries, and of course their hot dogs, with your choice of the three housemaid sauces. The Frankie, a Marion County staple, also remains a customer favorite.

“It has a choice of peppers; you can also put the hot dog sauce on and cheese, and it’s on the grill,” said Cantoni. “The meat actually hangs off the bun.”

The Marion County community has been fully on board with supporting the return of the local staple. State lawmaker Mike Caputo appreciates what Wright Dawg brings to the Fairmont.

“Oh, it means the world; I wish we had more small businesses opening up in Marion County, of course. I always encourage people to support local businesses,” said Caputo. “There are chain restaurants all over the country, but you know what, you won’t find places like this outside of Marion County.”

You can find Wright Dawgs at 1228 Country Club Rd in Fairmont or give them a call at 304-368-0834.

