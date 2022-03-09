MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Everyone has to eat, including patients and visitors at the upcoming WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

“It was very important to us that we offer options 24/7, so we are making sure that we are going to be open 24/7,” said Donald Hahn who acts as the Retail Nutrition Supervisor at the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital’s upcoming Children’s Cafe.



Renderings of the Children’s Cafe at the upcoming WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital (Courtesy: WVU Medicine Children’s)

From grab-and-go options to the patients’ rooms, all of the options have a sense of whimsy and nutrition to keep kids and their families happy at the hospital from breakfast time to sauces and meals during lunch and dinner.

“The pancakes are going to be shaped as cars, animals, dinosaurs because it’s fun and easier for kids to grab and eat,” said Children’s Cafe Chef Tiffany Mossgrove.

Mossgrove explained how she hides vegetables to make sure the food is healthy and appealing to kids.

“It has a lot of veggies, and if you chop them up finely and add them to your sauce – it’s very hard to tell that they’re in there. That’s one way to add more nutrients to the meal,” she said.

With offerings like different flatbreads, chicken sandwiches, burgers, and fun sides like onion rings, there’s something for everyone in the oasis that they’re creating at the children’s cafe.





Some of the food options at the upcoming WVU Medicine Children’s Cafe

Creating an environment where they could kind of get away for a little while and enjoy a slush puppy or a nice cup of coffee and some delicious food just to get away, it’s all about the environment that we want to create. Retail Nutrition Supervisor at the WVU Medicine Children’s Cafe

And even the pickiest eaters can currently try a selection or two of the Children’s Cafe at the main hospital’s cafeteria before it opens later this year.

“Just take one bite and go from there; if you don’t like it the first time, keep trying it because as you get older, your palate changes,”

Lots of great options are coming for the children’s cafe for our families, patients, and everyone at the new Children’s cafe at the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.