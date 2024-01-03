CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Your BFF Bakery originally started as a homeschool adventure with the owner and their kids and now, they’ve taken their adventure to downtown Clarksburg.

Owner Melissa Palmer told 12 News how the kids got involved with the new family business.

“It was just something for them to do, hands-on learning with everyday experiences, and our kids participated in events with us—including First Friday here—and we really liked it, and the community responded well, and everybody said “you should open your own bakery,” so here we are,” Palmer said.

The bakery offers a variety of different baked goods including:

Cheesecakes

Cookies (normal and unique flavors)

Cobblers (blackberry, cherry, and peach)

Brownies

Fudge

Pepperoni rolls

Fruit and Corn Breads

Mini Cakes

Daily soup

Fudge brownie, peanut butter and chocolate fudge, and butterscotch cookie. (WBOY Image)

Blackberry Cobbler (WBOY Image)

Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes (WBOY Image)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake (WBOY Image)

Corn Bread (WBOY Image)

Cookies and Brownies (WBOY Image)

All of Melissa Palmer’s recipes were either handed down to her by her grandmother, or things she developed herself through trial and error. She said she believes her best goodies are the blackberry cobbler and chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, Reese’s cups and chocolate and peanut butter chips.

However, there is more than just goodies to fill your tummy. The bakery also features products from other local small businesses like Kayla’s Creations’ customized clothing, paintings by local artists that are for sale and hand-made accessories from Creations by Morgan.

While you can stop in and try different things one at a time, special orders and catering are also available. Palmer mentioned that they can do more personalized cobblers and mini cakes, which can be larger sizes upon request. She said that a lot of people do dessert bars now and will just purchase multiple cakes, cobblers, cookies, and brownies, and then set up their own dessert bar.

Catering-wise, the bakery has done weddings, birthdays and a baby shower. Palmer said, “I think if you search, you’ll find something that you like for your party.”

12 News’ Makayla Schindler stopped by and got to try a cookie tray with chocolate and peanut butter fudge, a butterscotch cookie and a fudge brownie. But her favorite was the blackberry cobbler right out of the oven.

Palmer, her husband, and the kids are all excited to meet everyone in the community. If you would like to stop by and try something out, you can find the Bakery at 113 S Fourth Street in Clarksburg. Weekly hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can also find more information on the Bakery’s Facebook.