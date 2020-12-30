Restaurant Road Trip: Zeke’s Breakfast and Bakes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Right on High Street in Morgantown lies Zeke’s Breakfast and Bakes, a new restaurant that caters to all things breakfast.

It grew from a passion; owner Grace Hutchins and her husband love breakfast food and noticed there was not a true breakfast restaurant in downtown Morgantown. So, they decided to build the restaurant themselves.

Zeke’s opened its doors for the first time just a few months ago, so it had to contend with COVID guidelines on top of the obstacles that come with opening a restaurant.

It only offered takeout when the restaurant first opened, but has since brought in a few tables for customers to dine at. The hope is that once the pandemic subsides, barstools can be added to the counter in the front of the restaurant.

From a menu perspective, having more sit-down customers versus takeout allows Zeke’s to expand and get creative in the kitchen.

The menu now features more than your typical coffee shop. Hutchins stressed that because Zeke’s is a small business, it can be more creative than a larger company that has more generic options. That allows her and her staff to have more fun in the kitchen.

“I’m always a fan of our bagels. I’ve loved bagels forever and there’s nothing like a fresh one. So that’s always my favorite thing…I’m a big fan of our potato bowls, you know, and just kind of our breakfast sandwich on a bagel. We started doing liege waffles,” she said.

Opening a new restaurant is difficult, made even harder by the pandemic. Hutchins was thrilled with the turnout she got from her restaurant’s first few months. She said she already has a few regulars and has received a lot of positive feedback.

