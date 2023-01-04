SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Bad Axe Bistro is a rustic and fun-filled restaurant at 226 Main Street in Sutton in Braxton County. This bistro has a variety of things to enjoy: food, games, a bar, and four recreational axe lanes.

The owners and chef wanted to do their own spin on comfort food. Tim Hoover, another business partner spoke of items on the lunch menu. Amongst all the sandwiches, wraps, hand-cut steaks and burgers, Hoover said that the most popular lunch menu items are the Reuben, grilled Cubano, and hand-cut burgers. Jennifer Lake, the final business partner said her favorite item was the fried ravioli. You can find the full online menu here.

Braxxie Burger (WBOY Image)

Reuben (WBOY Image)

Grilled Cubano (WBOY Image)

Bad Axe S’mores (WBOY Image)

Meat and cheese charcuterie board (WBOY Image)

Fruit and nut charcuterie board (WBOY Image)

12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler, got to experience a beautiful presentation of food items by the Bad Axe Bistro. They made a Reuben, grilled Cubano, charcuterie boards, fresh bruschetta, and a “Bad Axe S’mores” dessert. She tried the “Braxxie burger,” which is named after the Flatwoods monster and consisted of two hand-cut patties, pepper jack cheese, pickle fries, bacon crumbles, tomato, lettuce, and a house-made “Braxxie sauce.”

This bistro has a bar that opens around lunchtime and showcases some of West Virginia’s home-brewed beers.

When it comes to the axe-throwing portion of the restaurant, there are axe-throwing opportunities for all ages. One of the business owners, Randy Conrad, designed and built the axe lanes by himself. He had called the axe-throwing places in the area to ask what their lanes were made of and upcycle all lanes.

Randy said that there are real axes for adults and kids ages 10 through 18 with a parent or guardian in attendance to sign a waiver. There are also foam and nerf-like axes as well as retro-game machines for kids under the age of 10.

It is $25 for a group of four to throw axes for 30 minutes, and $40 for an hour. The bistro has party packages and rates located on its Facebook page.

On August 8, 2022, the bistro joined the Sutton community when the owners got together and brought their dream to life. Becky Conrad, one of the four business partners, told 12 News that she always wanted to have her own restaurant. She added that the main mission is to help revitalize the Sutton community by bringing something fun and new to the town. Conrad said, “it’s really important to the small towns and small communities across West Virginia. And—and getting locals to invest, as we did. You know, we did this on a shoestring, we did it on a dream. We just wanted to be here, we wanted to provide something for our community and help save Sutton. Ultimately, not—not all ourselves, it’s gonna take an effort.”

The idea for the axe-throwing bistro came about when the Conrads went axe-throwing with a few friends. Becky said that they went multiple times and she had just fallen in love with it.

The pun name “Bad Axe” came about while Tim Hoover and the Conrads sat around the dinner table one night and were bouncing names off of each other. The punny and perfect name had came from Randy Conrad.

If interested in checking out this bad axe restaurant, you will find them open Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Breakfast will be offered until 11 a.m. on these days.