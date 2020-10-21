Taste and See Bakery welcomes Buckhannon residents

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – It’s only been open for a few weeks now, but Taste and See Bakery is already making a name for itself in the Buckhannon community. The name is taken from a Bible verse important to owner Michelle Taylor, and it doesn’t take long after you walk in to figure out why it fit the new bakery.

“Lots and lots of baked goodies. Everything’s made from scratch. Of course, cupcakes are one of our best sellers, and cheesecake, we have homemade cheesecakes, bars, cakes, we do special order cakes, birthday cakes, event cakes,” Taylor said.

But the sweet things aren’t the only options available in the store. Taylor also provides grab-and-go meals as well as some snacks and drinks people can take with them for a lunch break or a tasty dinner at home. But whether they’re looking to satisfy a sweet tooth, or to fill their stomachs, Taylor’s glad to provide for her neighbors in Buckhannon.

“We wanted to continue to give back to our community. We love Buckhannon, it’s such a great small town, and as far as the location, we love this building, we have a gorgeous view of Jawbone Park right across the street, so we thought it was a fantastic location to bring some sweets to town,” said Taylor.

The wide variety of options on display on any given day is just a glance at all Taylor has to offer and Taste and See. The flavors and combinations change daily, and Taylor said one of her favorite things is seeing the smiles on faces when they find the perfect treat.

“Sharing good food seems to bring people together, so I enjoy anything that brings people together, and I love being part of the party!” Taylor said.