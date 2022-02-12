BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson in Bridgeport hosted their first annual chili cook-off earlier today.

Admission was a ten dollar donation that benefits Operation Firm Handshake, a veterans organization. Drink purchases went toward the Humane Society of Harrison County.

27 different chilis were tasted by three judges, with the first place winner getting 200 dollars in prize money.

“We probably will keep doing it since today has been so successful. Several people that are just from the community and aren’t actually bikers saw that it was advertised and said they just needed to get out of the house and they loved that it was benefitting charities, so I had one woman just tell me she’s having a blast today,” said Traci Nicholson, Events and Marketing Director.

Second place acted as the peoples choice award in the chili cook-off, and received a 100 dollar dealership gift card.