Rivesville man charged with child neglect after allegedly overdosing in his home with children present

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – A Rivesville man is charged with child neglect after overdosing with children present at his home, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 17, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Jasper Street in Rivesville in reference to an overdose which occurred with minors in the house, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw Marion County EMS workers loading a male who had overdosed onto the ambulance, and the EMS workers informed deputies they had just given the man 6mg of Narcan, deputies said.

David Bright

Deputies spoke to the male, whom they identified as David Bright, Jr., 35, of Rivesville, and he told deputies he “had not taken anything at all,” according to the complaint. However, deputies informed Bright that he had just been resuscitated as a result of receiving Narcan, according to the complaint.

A woman inside the home told deputies that she arrived to the residence and spoke with Bright before the incident, as well as informing the deputies that children were present in the home during the incident, deputies said.

Deputies found a bag with a crystal-like substance on a table by the bed inside the house, and deputies said the bag was within reach of any child on the premises and could have caused harm should they come in contact with it, according to the complaint.

The bag’s contents later tested positive for methamphetamine, deputies said.

Bright is charged with child neglect causing serious risk of injury.