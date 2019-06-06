Road Patrol: Governor’s Secondary Road Initiative

Doddridge County, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice’s secondary road initiative is on the move. The Division Of Highways is working on a list of roads in District 4 that need attended to. Governor Justice’s plan is to maintain roads before laying blacktop and moving on.

Justice said in a press conference earlier in 2019 that, “ditches need to be dug and drainage needed to be fixed, otherwise the roads will continue to crumble after they’re paved,” and DOH employees agree.

By installing an appropriate drainage system during the winter months, the Division of Highways can be ready to pave during spring, and if the process is done correctly they say the road should last between 15-20 years.

“When the governors list come about, we ended up with more mileage than we had anticipated. So not only did we have to juggle one, but we had to juggle the second. So we were hustling, and we still are to stay ahead of the paver, so we’re still patching, and we’re still ditching and the paver is chasing us down every day,” said DOH Doddridge County Supervisor, J.B. Heflin.

As of 15 years ago the Doddridge County Division of Highways employed 30 full time workers, fast-forward to 2019, and they run a full work load with only 17 full-time employees.

The Governor’s Secondary Road Initiative is an ongoing list and won’t be completed until every road issue has been addressed.