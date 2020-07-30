Ronnie Milsap concert at Robinson Grand re-scheduled for 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Ronnie Milsap Concert at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg has been re-scheduled due to COVID-19, according to a release from the theater.

Executive Director Ryan Tolley

The country music singer’s concert was scheduled for August 15, but has now been rescheduled to Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., according to the release. All tickets to the event will be honored, the release stated.

“Although we are disappointed this exciting event must be rescheduled, our regional community’s health and safety is our top priority,” said Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Executive Director Ryan Tolley. “We remain committed to safely executing this event when everyone can enjoy such an amazing artist.”

The release stated that with Ronnie Milsap’s six Grammys, 40 number one hits, five decades of charted hits and accolades such as CMA Entertainer of the Year and four Album of the Year Awards, local audiences are in for a much-needed musical feast for the ears.

“It’s unprecedented, but Ronnie is worth the wait. As the whole world turns its hopeful eyes towards 2021, a vaccine, safe gatherings with live music and performing arts, we can only hope that the third time’s a charm for this Ronnie Milsap concert and all of his loyal fans,” said Emily Moore, Sales & Marketing Manager.

The release stated that there are a limited amount of tickets still remaining for the concert, which can be purchased online or by calling (855)-773-6283 on Monday through Friday, from 10 am – 11 pm.