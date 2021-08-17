Senator Manchin gives tour of Hatfield-McCoy trails to industry executives

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senator Joe Manchin gave a tour of the Hatfield-McCoy off-road trails to executives from Polaris, Kawasaki and Honda today.

The tour was to show off West Virginia’s growing adventure tourism industry. In 2019, the Hatfield-McCoy trails had an estimated $38 million economic impact.

There are ten maintained trails, totaling 900 miles all though throughout Logan, Kanawha, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo and Boone counties. Senator Manchin has worked to secure funds to help the system grow.

“West Virginia has always been one of the strongest off-highway vehicle markets for Kawasaki and the industry as a whole. With a world class trail system in place like Hatfield-McCoy it is easy to see why. But as Senator Manchin showcased today, the state has also developed a business climate that has the ability to make West Virginia a key to future growth of the powersports industry in U.S.,” Senior Vice President Sales & Operations of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. Bill Jenkins said.