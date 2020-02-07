Several accidents reported on I-79 in Harrison and Monongalia County

CLARKBURG, W.Va. – According to emergency officials with Monongalia County, several vehicles have been involved in accidents between the Goshen Rd. and Westover exits on I-79. Officials have warned drivers to avoid the area, as both north and southbound lanes are extremely icy and traffic is moving slowly.

Harrison County dispatch confirmed there was at least one minor single vehicle accident near Bridgeport Hill.

