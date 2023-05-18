CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two north central West Virginia cities and two north central West Virginia towns are receiving more than $1 million each for upgrades to their water and wastewater infrastructure.

According to a press release from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, the following areas are receiving federal funds:

The Town of West Union for its Wastewater System Improvements Project $1.9 million

The City of Pennsboro for Phase I of its Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project $1.78 million

The Town of Newburg for its Wastewater System Improvements Project $1.65 million

City of Kingwood Sanitary Sewer Works for its Wastewater System Improvements Project $1.6 million

The funding is part of $20.8 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers going to 16 different projects across the state.