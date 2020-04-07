Sheetz offering new scan & go feature to minimize interaction during COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday, Sheetz announced a new scan and go feature, which will allow customers to scan and pay for convenience items through the company’s app.

The feature, called “SHcan & Go!” is now available at all 600 Sheetz locations and is aimed to help minimize interaction in the checkout process in support of social distancing recommendations.

“This new feature continues to deliver on our mission to be the ultimate in convenience, allowing customers to scan and pay for items they need easily and quickly,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “Innovation has always been a key driver at Sheetz and we will continue to look for new, innovative ways to serve our customers and provide essential needs in these uncertain times.”

A release from the company said that the scan and go feature activates through the Sheetz app when customers are in-store and can be used for convenience items such as snacks and drinks. However, it will not be available for gas, age-restricted items that require proof of identification or Made-to-Order food and Sheetz Brothers coffee items, according to the release. Made-to-Order food and Sheetz Brothers coffee items can continue to be ordered an purchases separately through the app on online, the release stated.