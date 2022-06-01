WESTOVER, W.Va. – The wheels were up and the heat was on for the third, fourth, and fifth graders at Skyview Elementary School in Westover Wednesday afternoon.

The Monongalia County elementary school hosted multiple area companies participated for their Career Day on Wheels.

Skyview Elementary School students asking questions on their career day (WBOY)

For this career day, businesses and entrepreneurs from across north-central West Virginia as well as Greene County, Pa. showed up with anything they have on four or more wheels to spark curiosity in today’s youth.

Students asked questions, honked plenty of horns, and learned the ins and outs of many things to do when they grow up, including from our very own Chief Meteorologist, Scott Sincoff, on this warm first day of June.