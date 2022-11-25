CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After you’ve hit the big box stores and gotten those larger-ticket items on your list and before it’s time to pull out the laptop for Cyber Monday, remember to load up on unique gifts and stocking stuffers on Small Business Saturday.

According to the Morgantown Area Partnership, when you spend $100 at a local business, $48 stays in the local economy, whereas when you spend $100 at a large online store like Amazon, only $1 stays local.

Here are some events and deals in north central West Virginia that 12 News was able to track down.

Main Street Morgantown

Morgantown’s Small Business Saturday event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and include a “Cookies with Santa” meet and greet, food vendors, a holiday vintage market and moonlight market, as well as a gift wrapping service fundraiser. There will also be a public restroom and information booth.

Downtown meters and lots are free from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27.

Main Street Fairmont

Fifteen local businesses have partnered so that customers can make a purchase from one of them, then show their receipt to another participating location and receive a 10% discount on their second purchase. Those businesses are:

Adams Office Supply

Classy Creations

Ebo’s

Eye Candy Beauty Supply

Fox’s Pizza Den

Hanna’s Clay Creations

Inspired Vision

The Junk Trunk Loving WV

Mama Di Roma’s

Mattress Central

Savvy Consignment

The Joe

The Rambling Root

ZvapeZ

From the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce

The US Cellular location at 79 Valley Pointe Dr. in Elkins is holding a local food drive during its small business Saturday event. Those who bring in a nonperishable food donation will get 16 parmesan bread bites for free and will get 20% off an accessory of their choice.

American Express also has a tool on its website that you can use to find small businesses near you.