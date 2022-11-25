CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After you’ve hit the big box stores and gotten those larger-ticket items on your list and before it’s time to pull out the laptop for Cyber Monday, remember to load up on unique gifts and stocking stuffers on Small Business Saturday.
According to the Morgantown Area Partnership, when you spend $100 at a local business, $48 stays in the local economy, whereas when you spend $100 at a large online store like Amazon, only $1 stays local.
Here are some events and deals in north central West Virginia that 12 News was able to track down.
Main Street Morgantown
Morgantown’s Small Business Saturday event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and include a “Cookies with Santa” meet and greet, food vendors, a holiday vintage market and moonlight market, as well as a gift wrapping service fundraiser. There will also be a public restroom and information booth.
Downtown meters and lots are free from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27.
Click here to see the different promotions that Morgantown businesses are offering.
Click here to see deals that the Morgantown Area Partnership is promoting and click here to see deals that Visit Mountaineer Country.com is promoting.
Monongalia/Preston County businesses holding sales
- The Morgantown Mall
- Hoot and Howl in Morgantown
- Old Stone House Gift Shop in Morgantown
- River Fair Trade in Morgantown
- Tonique’s Trilogy hair salon in Westover
- Ball Outlet furniture store in Terra Alta
- The Clever Canine in Reedsville, a dog training service that also carries retail items
Harrison County businesses holding sales
- The Morris is holding a pop-up event in Clarksburg
- My Little Cupcake in Bridgeport
- Mccray Therapeutic Massage in Anmoore
- Home Style home decor store in Shinnston
- Imagination Station, an arts and crafts and boutique store in Shinnston
Main Street Fairmont
Fifteen local businesses have partnered so that customers can make a purchase from one of them, then show their receipt to another participating location and receive a 10% discount on their second purchase. Those businesses are:
- Adams Office Supply
- Classy Creations
- Ebo’s
- Eye Candy Beauty Supply
- Fox’s Pizza Den
- Hanna’s Clay Creations
- Inspired Vision
- The Junk Trunk
- Loving WV
- Mama Di Roma’s
- Mattress Central
- Savvy Consignment
- The Joe
- The Rambling Root
- ZvapeZ
Marion County businesses holding sales
- Southern Roots Boutique in Fairmont
- Savvy Consignment in Fairmont
- Mountain Creative arts and crafts store in Fairmont
- Diana’s Pottery in Fairview
From the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce
The US Cellular location at 79 Valley Pointe Dr. in Elkins is holding a local food drive during its small business Saturday event. Those who bring in a nonperishable food donation will get 16 parmesan bread bites for free and will get 20% off an accessory of their choice.
Randolph County businesses holding sales
- The Happy Pet pet store in Elkins
- The Chicken Coop home decor shop in Coalton
Businesses in other counties holding sales
- Winnie’s Attic in Philippi, Barbour County
- GreenResells Marketplace in Philippi, Barbour County
- Mountain Chic Boutique in Buckhannon, Upshur County
American Express also has a tool on its website that you can use to find small businesses near you.