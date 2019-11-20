Snow removal for the elderly and disabled in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice named November 18-22 as Winter Weather Awareness Week throughout the mountain state.

A mid-November snow storm caused outages, slick driving conditions and closed schools and businesses.

Code Enforcement in Monongalia County thought of away to help people in their community, by creating a volunteer program to assist removing snow off sidewalks and driveways of the homes of the disabled, elderly and citizens who are physically incapable.

Code Enforcement Director Michael Stone said the city code requires property owners to clear snow and ice from their adjacent sidewalk of their property or they will receive a $500 ticket.

“We don’t want to fine anybody we rather people take care of it but we understand that there some elderly, handicap, disabled people that just can’t do it,” said Stone.

Stone said they have been doing this program for seven years and receive about twelve calls each year for assistance.

“All these people have to call and say, ‘You know we can’t remove the snow and ice from our sidewalk can you help?’ And we’ll get a hold of one of the closest volunteers and send them out. We purchase snow shovels, so if the homeowner doesn’t have one and the volunteer doesn’t have one we have one we can loan them to remove the snow and ice,” said Stone.

Those who would like more information on volunteering can contact the Code Enforcement office during normal business hours.