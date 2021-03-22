Special committee reviews public comments on Community Policing and Citizen Review Board

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown special committee for the Community Policing and Citizen Review Board met to review the public comments that have been sent in concerning the board.

In the Monday afternoon meeting, the committee heard from people in the community, Interim police chief Eric Powell, Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney, and others.

Morgantown Deputy Mayor Rachel Fetty explained how she thinks it’s critical to ensure the public has access to inform information on things that are being created.

“I think it’s something that has always been needed as a part of how we operate as a community,” said Fetty. “Sometimes an event happens nationally, and you got to be open to learning more and trying hard to doing better.”

Fetty stated there would be meetings until they can provide an ordinance to the city council for review that represents the committee’s work and the efforts of public communication on their concerns.

The special committee has not submitted a second ordinance on behalf of the review board, but they have submitted a draft ordinance to the city council at a committee as a whole meeting to begin the review process.

“The goal of that was to encourage city council members to begin investigating this process, investigating the ordinance and the potential outcome of an advisory board and a review board,” described Fetty. “As well as to call in that public comment.”

The next special committee meeting will be April 12, 2021.