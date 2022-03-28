BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Officials at St. Joseph’s Hospital held a community celebration on Monday to recognize its 100-year anniversary at The Event Center at Brushy Fork in Buckhannon.

The four Pallottine sisters who started St. Joseph’s hospital were celebrated along with the anniversary.

A large house was converted into an eight-bed hospital in 1912, and that was the beginning of what we now recognize as St. Joseph’s hospital.

”This is a wonderful event for the community, and we’re happy that we have been able to be here and serve. Hopefully, we are coming into our second centennial and we will be here to assist the people again and serve them,” said Sister Mary Grace Barile, Pallottine Missionary Sister, USA.

In 2015, the Pallottine Missionary Sisters transferred sponsorship of the hospital to WVU Medicine and the United Hospital Center.

WVU Medicine also celebrated the centennial by adding a banner to its website for the occasion.