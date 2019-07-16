Stonewall Resort to open new escape room

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Puzzle-solvers around the area will have a new attraction to look forward to in Lewis County starting Wednesday.

Stonewall Resort has partnered with the Morgantown Escape Room to open its own escape room at the resort.

“Pirates of the West Fork” will be hosted at the resort’s Roanoke Activity Plaza and is designed for six to ten players. Staff said it’s another activity the resort can offer for guests year-round.

“We’re mostly summer-bound or summer usage, and slow down a lot in the winter time, so just looking at something additional to add that we could keep the guests happy and offer things to do,” said Recreation Manager Keith Hummel.

The room will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 – 8 p.m. For more information, or to reserve a spot, contact the resort at (304) 269-8860.