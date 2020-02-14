Stories of the Week: February 9 through February 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
A 5-year-old child recently died from the flu at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Police responded Thursday to a report of an armed man barricaded inside a vehicle in the Ruby Memorial Hospital parking lot.
A Buckhannon man is accused of hitting a boy in the face with a claw hammer.
Mon Health is the first hospital in West Virginia to run a trial for a new device to treat atrial fibrillation.
Weather conditions continue to hamper efforts to recover the body of a kayaker who went missing in Barbour County.