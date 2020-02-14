Snowbird School Closings
Stories of the Week: February 9 through February 15

Local

Rapids at Audra State Park

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A 5-year-old child recently died from the flu at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Police responded Thursday to a report of an armed man barricaded inside a vehicle in the Ruby Memorial Hospital parking lot.

A Buckhannon man is accused of hitting a boy in the face with a claw hammer.

Mon Health is the first hospital in West Virginia to run a trial for a new device to treat atrial fibrillation.

Weather conditions continue to hamper efforts to recover the body of a kayaker who went missing in Barbour County.

