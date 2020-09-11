Stories of the Week: September 6 through September 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A UTV in Preston County struck a police car and fled the scene on September 6, 2020.

Two Taylor County residents were charged after deputies said they found 34 marijuana plants growing in their home.

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee released a letter, on September 7, 2020, providing more guidance into the rules governing activities on campus through Sept. 25.

A boat parade for President Donald Trump, in Texas, resulted in 15 calls for boats in distress.

A Tennessee man was caught on camera trying to break into homes with an ax.