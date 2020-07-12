Summer concerts return to Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Commission has returned its annual summer of concerts at the Palatine Park.

The concert on Saturday evening featured a blues tribute to celebrate all the sounds of blues music.

This annual event honors the nation’s Father of Rock & Roll, Fairmont native Johnnie Johnson.

People were able to enjoy music, food and fun.

Organizers were also trying to CDC Guidelines and keep everyone safe while at the event.

“To give artists the chance to perform but utilize the streaming, utilize online platforms to give people a safe way to perform as well as a safe way to watch,”Palatine Park Event Manager Sarah Giles.

Those in attendance and watched on live stream at home listened to music from headlined Dennis McClung Blues Band, The Soul Men, and Pieces of Eight.

The commission will hold another concert next weekend that will headline “The Bones of J.R. Jones”.The show is free and open to the public.

To stay updated with Palatine Park upcoming event you can check out their Facebook page.