Taziki’s Mediterranean Café reopens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A popular Monongalia County mediterranean cafe changed its look and had added an extra service.

On Tuesday morning, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café held its grand reopening in Morgantown.

The restaurant recently added a new floor, fresh paint and new artwork.

The coastal mediterranean menu has improved and curbside service will now be provided.

“Things change. Nothing stays the same and unless we keep up with what’s going on you may go by the wayside,” said operating partner, Ryan Nieceler. “We have a fresh menu that we think a lot of people will appreciate. We put a lot of time and effort into what we prepare. There’s over a hundred things that we prepare fresh daily.”

Taziki’s is a restaurant that has no freezers, no fryers and no microwave ovens. The restaurant promotes to serve the freshest food available.

Taziki’s is located at The Suncrest Towne Centre.