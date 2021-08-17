TechConnect West Virginia wins $125,000 FAST grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — TechConnect West Virginia has won a $125,000 grant to aid small research and development businesses win other federal grants.

The company partnered with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and was rewarded with the Federal and State Technology Partnership Program (FAST) grant by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). With this grant, they wish to support smaller businesses by helping them apply and receive Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBTT) grants.

“The SBA’s investment in West Virginia, through the FAST program, has been instrumental in allowing TechConnect to reach untapped communities in the Mountain State through training and assistance programs that encourage women, young people, and minority entrepreneurs with transformational potential to launch new products and grow their venture,” Executive Director of TechConnect West Virginia Anne Barth said. “FAST funding has provided the foundation for TechConnect to rapidly improve the competitiveness and success of SBIR-STTR businesses in our state.”

TechConnect’s Bridging the Ecosystem in Science & Technology in West Virginia Program seeks to raise awareness of the benefits to applying for these small business programs while providing aid whenever possible. This includes online boot-camps and connecting entrepreneurs with available grant resources.

A SBIR/STTR State Matching Grant Program was launched in West Virginia back in 2020. It gives a $2,500 grant to those who submit an SBIR/STTR application. It may even give up to $100,000 to companies who win an SBIR/STTR Phase I grant, up to $200,000 over two years to companies who win an SBIR/STTR Phase II grant.

More information can be found by contacting Anne Barth at (304) 444-2918, anne@techconnectwv.org, or visit www.techconnectwv.org.