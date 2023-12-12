CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the holidays very near, 12 News tried out a potential gift called the “Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker.”

The Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker can be found at Target or on Amazon. It comes with five parts including a cooling container, a cooling bowl, a spoon for manual mode, a mixing paddle for electric mode and a motor unit that does all the electric work.

An instruction manual also comes with this product and contains a recipe guide that includes three main recipes and six sundae ideas:

Ice Cream Recipes Classic Vanilla Frozen Yogurt Raspberry Sorbet

Sundaes Salted Caramel Hot Fudge Sundae Birthday Cake Frozen Yogurt Blueberry Piña Colada Sundae S’mores Sundae



You can try customizing your own ice cream as well, as long as you follow an ice cream base recipe before adding toppings.

12 News Reporter Makayla Schindler first washed all parts of the machine, and then stuck the cooling bowl in the freezer for at least 24 hours before making the ice cream.

She decided to make a hot fudge sundae using the vanilla ice cream base, which consisted of one cup of milk, one cup of sugar, two cups of heavy cream and a tablespoon of vanilla extract. She then mixed it together and put it in the fridge for 30 to 45 minutes. She recommends leaving it in there for at least 45 minutes after trying the machine.

Once the cooling bowl and mixture were cooled, Makayla placed the cooling bowl in the cooling cup, and slowly poured one cup of the mixture into the cooling bowl, per the instruction manual. For the batch she made for 12 News Reporter Gwyn Napier, they used the electric mode for about 6 minutes. However, the instructions say to mix until the ice cream builds up to the top of the bowl.

Gwyn was excited to try her bowl of ice cream after putting hot fudge and rainbow sprinkles on top of her ice cream.

“It’s really good. It’s more like a soft serve ice cream, so if that’s your type of ice cream, it’s definitely worth the purchase,” Gwyn said.

Makayla got a bit impatient while making the next batch and added enough mixture for two people. She and Gwyn tried stirring the mixture to test the other method of mixing and stirred for about 8 minutes before letting Digital Reporter Sam Gorski taste test.

“It’s pretty good—it’s ice cream. It’s a little melted,” Sam said. “I don’t know if that’s Makayla’s fault or if it’s the fault of the machine, but it tastes pretty good.”

Of course, Makayla also tried her own ice cream and split it with Sam. She said it was her fault that the ice cream’s consistency was not as solid as it should’ve been. While the ice cream was runny, the taste was amazing.

Overall, the machine itself does work effectively as long as you follow the directions and have patience! After your ice cream is made, wash your cooling bowl and stick it back in the freezer for the next time you plan to use it.

If you have or receive this machine for the holiday season please send us an email at news@wboy.com, and let us know how your ice cream turned out and it tasted.