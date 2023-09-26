CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For September’s Test It Tuesday segment, 12 News decided to test out a product that could help viewers keep their property clean and shiny!

The Fuller Brush Company Full Crystal Full Exterior Power Washing Tool. (WBOY Image)

According to its description on Amazon, the Fuller Brush Co. Full Crystal Full Exterior Power Washing Tool is said to be able to:

Clean up to 2,000 square feet

Harmless to grass, plants and shrubs

Cleans aluminum, vinyl, brick, wood, stucco, and more

Anyone who uses this product will need a water hose that hooks up to your house.

12 News’ Makayla Schindler started the process by pouring one of the four packets of chemicals we received into the bottle before filling it with warm to hot water. After giving it a good mix, she then hooked the product up to the water hose to test on a section of our station’s front sidewalk.

Schindler brought in an expert, Mackenzie Holmes, from Kingdom Cleaning LLC to help out by using his knowledge and experience to test the tool effectively and fairly.

Both sections before the products were tested. (WBOY Image)

We started out by testing one section of the sidewalk with the fuller brush tool, making sure to cover the full section. Then, on another section of the sidewalk, we used Kingdom Cleaning’s Professional Tool, which is water-based, for a side-by-side comparison.

We then let the sidewalk section with the Fuller Brush product set for three to five minutes. While we were waiting, Holmes mentioned that when testing chemical-based products, you will not see the cleaning right off the bat. He added that you will usually see a little smoke coming up, but the product itself looked heavily diluted and not very concentrated.

After letting the product set, we rinsed both sides. When talking about the chemical-based products Holmes said, “you still got these black streaks down the middle. There’s slight light strips, but I mean, it’s tiger-striped all the way down, it’s pretty much still dirty.”

While talking about the side he used his own tool on, Holmes mentioned that it only took 20 seconds and it was clean with no streaks. Together, Holmes and Schindler came to the conclusion that the Professional Tool was more effective.

The aftermath of both products while dry. (WBOY Image)

After letting both products dry, Schindler went back out to see the difference between the two. You can see that the Fuller Brush Company product did remove some of the grime, but it may take a few coats to get the same result as the Professional tool.

If anyone does test this product out and receives different results, we would love to see them at News@WBOY.com. For a free estimate or quote for your house or property cleaning with Kingdom Cleaning LLC, you can reach the company through email at KingdomCleaningWV@gmail.com.