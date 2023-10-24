CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For this edition of Test It Tuesday, we tried Mr. Bee’s new West Virginia-themed potato chip flavors.

Mr. Bee’s potato chips are made in Parkersburg, West Virginia, only a little ways away from the 12 News station, so we had some of the 12 News crew try out these chips for the first time.

The pepperoni roll chips certainly had an unusual flavor if you hadn’t tried them before. Reception of these chips from the crew was mixed. Reporters Makayla Schindler, Jalyn Lamp, Jordan Massey and Gwyn Napier weren’t the biggest fans, but meteorologist Khalil McIver and evening news anchor Don Graye both said the chips weren’t bad, if a bit different from what they were expecting. The chips themselves were quite cheesy with a hint of pepperoni at the end.

On the other hand, the entire 12 News crew seemed to enjoy the 304 Style chips, which tasted like a combination of salt and vinegar and barbecue chips. Anchors Eric Minor and Justin McLennan both compared the chips to the All-Dressed chips that can often be found in Canada.

Mr. Bees has several other flavors as well, like jalapeno, honey barbecue, salt and vinegar and dip style. If you want to try the 304 Style or pepperoni roll-flavored chips for yourself, you can find Mr. Bee’s chips at Kroger, Giant Eagle, Walmart, Sheetz, Go Mart, Mar Mar, Piggly Wiggly and Speedway locations.